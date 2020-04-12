Another Afghan Presidential Palace Guard Shot Dead in Kabul - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) An unknown gunman has killed a guard of the Afghan presidential palace in the capital city of Kabul, the second such murder in a week, Sputnik has learned from the Afghan Ministry of Interior.

A man named Syed Attaullah was killed by an unknown attacker in the Taimini area of Kabul and a colleague of his has sustained injures during the same attack, a security source told Sputnik.

The source has shared a video of the attack and murder shot by a surveillance camera.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior has confirmed the incident, but did not share any further details.

Last week, another Afghan presidential palace guard was killed in the Paghman area of Kabul.