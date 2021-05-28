Another Air France Flight To Moscow Scrapped For Skipping Belarus
Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:42 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Air France cancelled another flight from Paris to Moscow on Friday after Russia rejected a flight plan that would have skipped Belarusian airspace, the airline said.
A flight was scrapped on Wednesday for similar reasons as the EU has urged airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace after the regime there diverted a Ryanair flight in order to arrest an opposition journalist.