Another Air France flight to Moscow scrapped for skipping Belarus

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Air France cancelled another flight from Paris to Moscow on Friday after Russia rejected a flight plan that would have skipped Belarusian airspace, the airline said.

A flight was scrapped on Wednesday for similar reasons as the EU has urged airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace after the regime there diverted a Ryanair flight in order to arrest an opposition journalist.