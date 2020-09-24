UrduPoint.com
Another Arab Country To Sign Peace Deal With Israel Soon - US Ambassador To UN Craft

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Another Arab Country to Sign Peace Deal With Israel Soon - US Ambassador to UN Craft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Another Arab country will soon sign a peace deal with Israel, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

"Our plan is to bring more countries, which we will have more being announced very soon.

.. One [country will sign] in the next day or two. I know others are going to be following," Craft said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that up to nine countries could join the agreements between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain on the normalization of relations.

