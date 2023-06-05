MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces and border guards have thwarted a new attempt by Ukrainian military to penetrate the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Kiev continues attempts to carry out terrorist acts against the civilian population of the border regions of Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

"(On Sunday), units of the armed forces and the border service of the FSB of Russia thwarted an attempt by two groups of Ukrainian terrorists to penetrate the territory of the Belgorod region near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region.

At about 13:00 Moscow time (10:00 GMT), under the cover of intense artillery shelling of civilian targets, the terrorists tried to cross the Seversky Donets River and land on the outskirts of the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement in the Belgorod Region" the ministry said.

The Ukrainian military were destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire from units covering the state border of the Western Military District, the statement read, adding that over 10 Ukrainian military, two boats, one armored car were destroyed as a result.