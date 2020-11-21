UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Avian Flu Outbreak Detected In Japan - Reports

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Another Avian Flu Outbreak Detected in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Japan's southern Kagawa prefecture detected another avian flu outbreak in the Mitoyo city on Saturday and is set to cull 77,000 chickens, the NHK broadcaster reported.

On Friday, two outbreaks were detected in Mitoyo, and authorities responded by culling 845,000 chickens.

Overall, Kagawa has confirmed eight outbreaks in November, and seven of them in Mitoyo.

In early November, 330,000 chickens were culled in the affected city. The authorities have imposed restrictions on farms.

The prefecture has confirmed, after genetic tests, that the infection is a highly contagious strain of H5 bird flu.

Related Topics

Japan November

Recent Stories

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

11 minutes ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

56 minutes ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, ..

1 hour ago

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.