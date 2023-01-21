UrduPoint.com

Another Azur Air Flight From Russia To India's Goa Receives Bomb Threat - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Another Azur Air Flight From Russia to India's Goa Receives Bomb Threat - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) A Russian air company Azur Air flight bound for Goa was diverted to Uzbekistan after receiving another report on an explosive device on board, the Indian news agency ANI reported on Saturday, citing airport sources.

The flight, which departed from the city of Perm, was scheduled to land in Goa at 04:15 a.m. local time on Saturday (22:45 GMT on Friday), a high-ranking Indian police officer told ANI, adding that the flight was diverted to Uzbekistan before it entered Indian airspace.

"It (flight) was redirected after the Dabolim Airport (Goa airport) head received an email tip about a bomb on board," the police officer specified.

The flight had 238 passengers, including two infants, and seven crew members on board.

Last Monday, an Azur Air plane flying from Moscow to Goa was diverted to the Jamnagar Airport in the Indian state of Gujarat for security checks after it was reported that there was an explosive device on board. After a thorough check, Indian authorities did not find any suspicious devices.

Related Topics

India Police Moscow Russia Company Perm Uzbekistan From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organiz ..

Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect coun ..

4 minutes ago
 FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b m ..

FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b money laundering case

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023

3 hours ago
 Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

11 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.