(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) A Russian air company Azur Air flight bound for Goa was diverted to Uzbekistan after receiving another report on an explosive device on board, the Indian news agency ANI reported on Saturday, citing airport sources.

The flight, which departed from the city of Perm, was scheduled to land in Goa at 04:15 a.m. local time on Saturday (22:45 GMT on Friday), a high-ranking Indian police officer told ANI, adding that the flight was diverted to Uzbekistan before it entered Indian airspace.

"It (flight) was redirected after the Dabolim Airport (Goa airport) head received an email tip about a bomb on board," the police officer specified.

The flight had 238 passengers, including two infants, and seven crew members on board.

Last Monday, an Azur Air plane flying from Moscow to Goa was diverted to the Jamnagar Airport in the Indian state of Gujarat for security checks after it was reported that there was an explosive device on board. After a thorough check, Indian authorities did not find any suspicious devices.