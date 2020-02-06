Another batch of female Pak Army officers joins UN peacekeeping mission in D.R. Congo

A Pakistan Army's second Female Engagement Team (FET) has joined the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Army's second Female Engagement Team (FET) has joined the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York.

The group comprises 21 officers and includes vocational training officers, psychologists, doctors, paramedics, operations officers and software engineers.

A team of 15 female officers was already deployed in Adikivu in South Kivu, one the provinces of D.R. Congo, a central African country.

Last week at a ceremony, members of the first batch were awarded the UN medal for their meritorious services.

UN Peacekeepers rely heavily on engaging with the local community which feels more comfortable liaising and sharing information with military troops that include women alongside men, the mission has said.