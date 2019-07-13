Another Batch of Russian S-400 Air Defense System Components Arrives in Turkey

A Russian aircraft delivered on Saturday another batch of Russian S-400 air defense system components to a Turkish air base, as broadcast by local media

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) A Russian aircraft delivered on Saturday another batch of Russian S-400 air defense system components to a Turkish air base, as broadcast by local media.

The aircraft could be seen landing at the Murted air base, located some 20 miles to the northwest of the Turkish capital, the NTV broadcaster showed.

On Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that Ankara had received the first batch from Russia. The information was later confirmed by the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.