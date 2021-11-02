Another Blast Hits Kabul On Tuesday - Eyewitness
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:30 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A second explosion hit Kabul on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred near a hospital in Kabul.
"There was also a second explosion," the eyewitness said.
According to eyewitnesses, the second explosion occurred near a military hospital, the Khaama Press reported.