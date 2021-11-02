Another Blast Hits Kabul on Tuesday - Eyewitness

A second explosion hit Kabul on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred near a hospital in Kabul.

"There was also a second explosion," the eyewitness said.

According to eyewitnesses, the second explosion occurred near a military hospital, the Khaama Press reported.