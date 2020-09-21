UrduPoint.com
Another Blow To India As Nepal's Revised Map Now In Textbooks

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:47 PM

India faced yet another embarrassment at the hands of relatively far small neighboring country, Nepal, after Kathmandu formally introduced to school curriculum its revised political map with strategically important areas, claimed by India, as the country's part

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :India faced yet another embarrassment at the hands of relatively far small neighboring country, Nepal, after Kathmandu formally introduced to school curriculum its revised political map with strategically important areas, claimed by India, as the country's part.

The Nepali Parliament on June 13, 2020, unanimously approved the new map of the country featuring the Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas, which India claims belongs to it, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Kathmandu has introduced new textbooks in the school curriculum that include the country's revised political map showing the above said three strategically-important areas as part of its territory.

The Curriculum Development Centre, under the Ministry of Education, recently published the books with the revised map, information officer at the centre Ganesh Bhattarai said.

The new books titled "Nepal's territory and reading materials for border issues" for classes IX and XII have a preface written by education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel.

Following the endorsement of the new map by the Nepal Cabinet, then government spokesperson and Finance Minister Yuvaraj Khatiwada told the media that the government had decided to update the schedule of the Constitution and school curriculum incorporating the new political map.

The India-Nepal ties deteriorated after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh Pass with Dharchula near Uttarakhand on May 8.

