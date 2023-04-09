Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Another Building Partially Collapses In Marseille Next To Initial Collapse Site - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Another Building Partially Collapses in Marseille Next to Initial Collapse Site - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The building next to the multi-story apartment house that collapsed in Marseille early Sunday has partially collapsed as well, French media reported.

The four-story apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille overnight. Some reports suggest there was a loud explosion prior to the collapse. Fire raging under the rubble has hampered the search and rescue operation.

At least five people were injured.

Part of the adjoining building located at 15 Tivoli Street collapsed later on Sunday morning, BFMTV said, adding that firefighters were still unable to send in rescue dogs due to fire hazard.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has arrived at the scene.

French President Emmanuel Macron in his tweet expressed sympathy for the people affected by the accident and thanked firefighters and rescuers for their work.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Interior Minister Marseille Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

38 minutes ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

38 minutes ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

39 minutes ago
 World’s best animators will reveal their top cre ..

World’s best animators will reveal their top creative secrets at the first-ev ..

39 minutes ago
 RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

3 hours ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.