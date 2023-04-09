Another Building Partially Collapses in Marseille Next to Initial Collapse Site - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The building next to the multi-story apartment house that collapsed in Marseille early Sunday has partially collapsed as well, French media reported.

The four-story apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille overnight. Some reports suggest there was a loud explosion prior to the collapse. Fire raging under the rubble has hampered the search and rescue operation.

At least five people were injured.

Part of the adjoining building located at 15 Tivoli Street collapsed later on Sunday morning, BFMTV said, adding that firefighters were still unable to send in rescue dogs due to fire hazard.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has arrived at the scene.

French President Emmanuel Macron in his tweet expressed sympathy for the people affected by the accident and thanked firefighters and rescuers for their work.