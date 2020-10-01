Another Caravan of Migrants From Honduras Starts Moving Toward US Border - Reports

Another migrant caravan departed northern Honduras in the early hours of Thursday, starting its way toward the United States, La Prensa newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Another migrant caravan departed northern Honduras in the early hours of Thursday, starting its way toward the United States, La Prensa newspaper reported.

The group of migrants, including women and children, have reportedly moved toward Guatemala from the town of San Pedro Sula, located in northern Honduras. The exact number of migrants has not been specified, but, according to the media, the caravan includes about 1,000.

The situation at the southern US border escalated in 2018, when the first caravan, including thousands of people from Central America, attempted to cross into the United States through its border with Mexico.

US border guards repelled the migrants by using tear gas against them. Additional US troops were deployed to the border area in order to counter the attempted migrant invasion.

Guatemala opened its land borders on September 18. According to the Prensa Libre newspaper, each migrant will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test, as well as identity documents at border checkpoints upon arrival.