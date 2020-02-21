UrduPoint.com
Another Case Of Coronavirus Identified In British Columbia, Bringing Canadian Total To 9

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:14 PM

Another Case of Coronavirus Identified in British Columbia, Bringing Canadian Total to 9

The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded its sixth case of the novel coronavirus, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded its sixth case of the novel coronavirus, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters on Friday.

The announcement brings the total number of cases in Canada to nine. Three other patients were diagnosed with the virus - officially known as COVID-19 - in Ontario all of whom have now recovered, data from Canadian public health agencies indicates.

"Today we are announcing that we have a new case of COVID-19 here in British Columbia," Henry said. "That brings our total number of cases here in BC to six."

BC's Health Officer told reporters that the patient is a young woman in her thirties, who recently returned from Iran and that she, and some close contacts, have now been isolated.

Henry, added that the latest coronavirus patient has a milder form of the disease and is recovering at home.

Iran has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with the country's health ministry announcing on Friday that thirteen more individuals were infected with the virus across the nation.

The announcement brought the total number of patients to 18, four of whom have died.

The current death toll from the deadly epidemic has exceeded 2,100 people, with over 75,000 others being infected worldwide. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 patients have fully recovered.

