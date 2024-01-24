Open Menu

Another Chang Adds To Family Legend At 'children's Grand Slam'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Another Chang adds to family legend at 'children's Grand Slam'

Tarbes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Her father Michael Chang won the tournament in 1986, and her mother Amber Liu played it in 1997: this week Lani Chang is writing a page in her family's "beautiful history" at the Petits As, the "children's Grand Slam".

Sitting alone in the front row courtside, Michael Chang, who won the French Open in 1989, remained mostly impassive during his 13-year-old daughter's first-round match on the centre court at Tarbes in the south-west of France on Monday, apart from occasional muted applause.

Yet he acknowledged that emotions ran high under his white cap as he watched the eldest of his three children follow in his footsteps, 38 years after he won in his first overseas event.

"I'm always proud of her, whatever the result," he said after a brief family hug.

It's very special for both of us to be here in Tarbes. We have a great history here. Because I played here and my wife also played here."

Michael Chang's unexpected triumph at Roland-Garros three years later, aged just 17, helped build the reputation of the Petits As. It has since become the unofficial world championship for 12-14 year-olds, a must for tennis hopefuls.

Lani Chang is one of them.

The teenager with the prestigious pedigree made a successful debut on Monday, beating French 13-year-old Margot Bouchelaghem, eight months older but smaller, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

"It's a really prestigious junior tournament. So many great players came here," Lani Chang said after her victory.

She said to benefit from her parents' feedback was "really helpful".

At 51, her father divides his time between the Chang Family Foundation, a community organisation combining sport and Christian values, and his role as coach to Japan's Kei Nishikori, a former world No.4, now ranked 349th, and his daughter.

"I try to keep things very light. I think it's almost too easy sometimes to be very hard," he said.

"I think it's really important when they are this young to go out there and have fun. And have a passion for the sport. And then continue to work hard and see where things go."

Coach Chang has not yet taught Lani the underarm serve with which the cramping American teenage surprised world number one Ivan Lendl in the late stages of a come-from-behind five-set upset in the round of 16 at the 1989 French Open.

Related Topics

Tennis World France Wife Young Tarbes Japan Turkish Lira Christian Family Event From Coach Court

Recent Stories

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

2 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

2 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

3 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

3 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

3 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

3 hours ago
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

3 hours ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture ..

Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli

3 hours ago
 Rangers arrest imposter

Rangers arrest imposter

3 hours ago
 Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

3 hours ago
 SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to adva ..

SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to advance sustainable Development

3 hours ago

More Stories From World