Another Civilian Killed in Donetsk After Shelling From Ukraine - Self-Proclaimed DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Monday that another civilian was killed in Donetsk after shelling from the Ukrainian side.

"According to the latest information, in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk ... a civilian was killed," the mission said.

Earlier in the day, the DPR said that a civilian was killed at a bus stop after the Ukrainian military the Trudovskaya coalmine settlement.