UrduPoint.com

Another Civilian Killed In Donetsk After Shelling From Ukraine - Self-Proclaimed DPR

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Another Civilian Killed in Donetsk After Shelling From Ukraine - Self-Proclaimed DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Monday that another civilian was killed in Donetsk after shelling from the Ukrainian side.

"According to the latest information, in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk ... a civilian was killed," the mission said.

Earlier in the day, the DPR said that a civilian was killed at a bus stop after the Ukrainian military the Trudovskaya coalmine settlement.

Related Topics

Donetsk From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

1 hour ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

4 hours ago
 PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United ..

PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>