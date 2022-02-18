Another Convoy of Russian Armed Forces Returning to Home Base After Exercises

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Another convoy of Russia's Western Military District with equipment has started returning to the point of permanent deployment from the training ground after scheduled combat exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Units of the Western Military District continue to return to the points of permanent deployment after the scheduled exercises. Another vehicle convoy with military equipment has begun to march from the training ground to the point of permanent deployment," the ministry said.

The convoy included about 30 heavy vehicles with personnel, special equipment, military materiel, the ministry noted.

Upon arrival at their bases, servicemen will prepare military equipment for the next stages of training activities of the winter period.

Earlier in February, the ministry said that the Russian armed forces are conducting a series of exercises, involving almost all military districts, fleets and airborne troops.

Units of the Southern and Western military districts, that have completed the exercises, began loading onto rail cars and road transport and moving to military garrisons. Individual units will march on their own.