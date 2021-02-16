UrduPoint.com
Another Coronavirus Strain Discovered In UK, Detected In 10 Other Countries - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:30 AM

Another Coronavirus Strain Discovered in UK, Detected in 10 Other Countries - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Yet another coronavirus variant (B.1.525) has been detected in the United Kingdom, as well as ten other countries, including the US, researchers from the University of Edinburgh have revealed.

According to the researchers' Monday report, the new strain has been detected through genome sequencing in eleven countries: the UK, Nigeria, Denmark, the US, France, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Australia, Ghana, and Jordan.

Denmark has the largest number of B.1.525 cases: 35. In the UK, 33 cases of the new variant have been reported. Nigeria is third with 12 cases and the US is fourth with 10 cases. France has has five cases so far.

The earliest sequences date back to December 2020 with the first cases of the new coronavirus strain having appeared in the UK and Nigeria.

The new variant appears to be similar to the South African and Brazilian strains and could be more resistant to antibodies.

