Another Cruise Ship Tracked Amid Coronavirus Fears Cleared By CDC - Medical Officer

Another Cruise Ship Tracked Amid Coronavirus Fears Cleared by CDC - Medical Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Another cruise ship in the United States that was monitored for possible coronavirus cases has been cleared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Grant Tarling, the chief medical officer for Carnival Corporation, the parent company of Princess Cruises, told reporters.

On Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States was tracking a ship that could have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or the Grand Princess.

"I believe the ship in question is the Royal Princess. The Royal Princess did not have any crew members transferred to it from the Diamond Princess ... I believe the issue with the Royal Princess today is that a crew member transferred from the Grand Princess to the Royal Princess.

That individual has remained well and they are beyond the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19 and they remain currently well ... we do not believe that they are a risk. The ship was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control knowing this information this morning prior to arriving to San Pedro," Tarling said during a phone briefing on Saturday.

All people have already disembarked from the Royal Princess, according to Tarling.

The medical officer said that the coronavirus-infected people on board Grand Princess, which remains stranded off the coast of California, have "recovered mostly."

There are over 3,500 people on board Grand Princess, 21 of them (19 crew and 2 guests) have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

