Another Derailment Involving Norfolk Southern Train Occurs in Ohio - Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed in the US state of Ohio and residents have been advised to stay away from the site of the accident, according to local authorities.

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.

On Saturday, another train belonging to the Norfolk Southern transportation company derailed in Ohio's Clark County.

"The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution," the county said in a Saturday post on social media, as quoted by WDTN.

Residents have also been asked to find alternate routes to avoid driving close to the site of the accident.

"Local and state officials are on scene, including the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and the Springfield Police Department," the Clark County authorities said.

WDTN said on Saturday, citing a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, that approximately 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed while traveling through Springfield. Nobody was injured and no hazardous materials were reportedly involved.

The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by East Palestine residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the February 3 disaster. The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.