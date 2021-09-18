Another Evacuation Flight Departed From Kabul Friday - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US State Department on Friday confirmed that another evacuation flight was able to leave Kabul, Afghanistan, earlier in the day.

"I can confirm that a flight did depart from Kabul," State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a press briefing.

Porter declined to provide additional details, noting that the situation in Afghanistan remains fluid, but she did identify the airline in question.

"The situation is very dynamic," she said. "We can confirm it was Qatari Airlines flight.

"

Porter also said that 36 US citizens and 24 permanent residents have departed Afghanistan with Washington's assistance since August 31.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) seized Kabul on August 15 and completed the takeover of Afghanistan several weeks. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government of Afghanistan led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001.