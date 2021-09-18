UrduPoint.com

Another Evacuation Flight Departed From Kabul Friday - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Another Evacuation Flight Departed From Kabul Friday - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US State Department on Friday confirmed that another evacuation flight was able to leave Kabul, Afghanistan, earlier in the day.

"I can confirm that a flight did depart from Kabul," State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a press briefing.

Porter declined to provide additional details, noting that the situation in Afghanistan remains fluid, but she did identify the airline in question.

"The situation is very dynamic," she said. "We can confirm it was Qatari Airlines flight.

"

Porter also said that 36 US citizens and 24 permanent residents have departed Afghanistan with Washington's assistance since August 31.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) seized Kabul on August 15 and completed the takeover of Afghanistan several weeks. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government of Afghanistan led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Washington August September From Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

2 minutes ago
 Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visi ..

Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visit to US in Late October - Stat ..

3 minutes ago
 Dutch Foreign Ministry Presents New Acting Head Af ..

Dutch Foreign Ministry Presents New Acting Head After Top Diplomat Loses Confide ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 Trials of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls athlet ..

Trials of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls athletics teams

3 minutes ago
 UN Aware of Rift Between US, China and France Over ..

UN Aware of Rift Between US, China and France Over AUKUS, Calls for Dialogue - S ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.