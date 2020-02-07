UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Evacuee Confirmed To Be Infected, Total Now At 24

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:30 PM

Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24

South Korea on Friday confirmed another case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total here to 24, and the latest one is a South Korean airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea on Friday confirmed another case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total here to 24, and the latest one is a South Korean airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week.

After arriving here on a chartered plane last Friday, the 28-year-old South Korean man had been in quarantine at a state-run facility in Asan in central South Korea and started to suffer from a sore throat, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The agency said the patient was checked several times after arrival with all tests coming up negative, before he started to show mild symptoms Tuesday.

The patient was transferred to a Seoul hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The public health authorities said the latest patient had gone on a business trip to China, along with the country's 13th infected patient who was also evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. They were evacuated on the same chartered flight. South Korea airlifted 701 its citizens from the city.

The KCDC said a total of 1,386 people are judged to have been in contact with infected patients, with 1,083 people in self-quarantine.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested 1,130 people for the new coronavirus, 842 of whom tested negative. A total of 264 people are in isolation for suspected infection.

Of all infection cases in the country, 20 are South Korean nationals and the rest are Chinese citizens.

Of the total, eight patients had never been abroad and were contaminated in the country, with 11 having visited China and five making trips to Thailand, Singapore or Japan.

As part of the stepped up response for fighting the new coronavirus and stemming its further spread, the country has expanded the scope of its checks to anyone who has visited any part of China and shows symptoms like an elevated temperature or respiratory issues.

They are classified as a "suspected case" and are subject to a medical check, according to the KCDC. People who are suffering from pneumonia brought on by unknown causes can also be examined for the virus.

Previously, South Korea only checked people who felt sick within 14 days of returning from Hubei.

On Friday, a quick test for the new coronavirus became available at 124 public health centers across the country in the latest effort to stem further spread of the disease here, according to the health ministry.

Those who have been to China in the last 14 days and feel ill can visit the health centers for a check-up. In addition, doctors at the centers can at their own discretion test a person even if he or she has not been to China recently.

The ministry said for now, the country can carry out 3,000 tests on a daily basis, although priority will be placed on people who have been abroad and those with acute signs of illness.

Related Topics

Thailand Business China Visit Wuhan Man Singapore Seoul Same Japan South Korea North Korea All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's largest cargo airline delivers 900 tonnes ..

1 minute ago

No conflict exists among govt and allies: Riaz Fat ..

1 minute ago

Vietnamese Tourist Hotspot Nha Trang Adjusting Ami ..

1 minute ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 500 ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

17 minutes ago

1% Pakistanis (around 1.2 million adults) report e ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.