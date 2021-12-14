UrduPoint.com

Another Explosion Hits Airport In Colombia, 2 Police Officers May Be Killed - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Another explosion has hit Camilo Daza Airport in Colombia's Cucuta city near the border with Venezuela shortly after the first one, the Caracol broadcaster reported on Tuesday, adding that two police officers may be killed in the blast.

After the first explosion, law enforcement officers began to check a suspicious box, which detonated.

El Tiempo newspaper, in turn, reported, citing the local authorities, that terrorists are behind the bombings, noting that one of them died in the blast.

The first explosion killed a person checking the explosive device, the second terrorist attack killed two police officers, El Tiempo said.

