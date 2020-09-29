UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Fire Breaks Out In Beirut Blast Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

Another fire breaks out in Beirut blast zone

A small fire broke out briefly on Tuesday at the Beirut headquarters of Lebanon's state-owned power firm, already ravaged by an August 4 blast at the nearby port

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A small fire broke out briefly on Tuesday at the Beirut headquarters of Lebanon's state-owned power firm, already ravaged by an August 4 blast at the nearby port.

The fire did not cause any further material damage to the building but sparked alarm on social media among traumatised Lebanese who have witnessed several fires at or near the blast site since the explosion.

"Tuesday's curse #Beirut. Another Tuesday, another fire," wrote one resident on Twitter, referring to the August 4 explosion that killed more than 190 people and injured at least 6,500 others -- and which took place on a Tuesday.

The fire broke out in an office on the second floor of the Electricite du Liban (EDL) building in the hard-hit Mar Mikhail neighbourhood, said Ali Najem, a spokesman for the Beirut fire department.

He said papers in the office had caught fire but that he was not authorised to disclose the original source of the blaze before investigations had been completed.

Charbel Saleh, an EDL employee, said it was a short-circuit fire, adding that it was doused a few minutes after it ignited.

At least two fires have broken out at Beirut's port since the August 4 explosion, prompting widespread anger and alarm.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Social Media Twitter Beirut Lebanon SITE August Employment

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Emir of ..

1 minute ago

Finnish President Cancels Annual Independence Day ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister aide visits Mines, Minerals Blocs a ..

2 minutes ago

Five illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Kenin survives scare to reach French Open second r ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan Declares 40-Day Mourning for Deceased Kuwai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.