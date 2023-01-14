Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the US President, said on Saturday that another trove of classified government documents was discovered in President Joe Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the US President, said on Saturday that another trove of classified government documents was discovered in President Joe Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President's personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department. While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages," Sauber said in a statement.

On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a Federal probe into the matter.

A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.