Another Flight Carrying Chinese Citizens Evacuated From Ukraine Arrives Safely
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:46 PM
At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Prior to Monday, 12 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely.