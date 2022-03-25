UrduPoint.com

Another Flight With US $800Mln Security Aid For Ukraine Arrives In Europe - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 11:16 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The third shipment of the US $800 million security aid package for Ukraine has arrived in Eastern Europe with three more shipments to be delivered in the next several days, a senior US Defense Department official said on Friday.

"On the $800 million package.

Yes, another flight arrived in the region today. A couple initial shipments have been sent to the region. I don't know about whether they've actually been prepared for shipment by ground into Ukraine, but they've arrived from the (United) states into Europe," the official said during a press briefing. "Over the next three days, there will be an additional three flights."

>