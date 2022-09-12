Another Four Ships Authorized to Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal - JCC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized four more ships to sail out of Ukrainian ports on Monday, as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the JCC said.

The four vessels will carry a combined 64,657 tonnes (metric tons) of grain and food products out of Ukraine, the JCC said on Sunday. Two of the ships will sail out of Chornomorsk. One of them will carry 27,500 tonnes of wheat to Spain, while another will head to Lebanon with 6,857 tonnes of corn on board.

On Sunday, four vessels (WIN SINO, S-BRILLIANT, ORIS SOFI, AHMET CAN) were authorized to leave Ukraine, according to the JCC.

As of September 11, over 2.6 million tonnes of food products have been transported out of Ukrainian ports via sea under the Istanbul grain deal, the JCC said on Sunday.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed last Thursday that grain from Ukrainian ports continues to be supplied in accordance with the plan agreed upon as part of the UN-brokered food deal.