Another Galileo Satellite Launch Switched To Russian Soyuz Instead Of Ariane 6 - Source

Another Galileo Satellite Launch Switched to Russian Soyuz Instead of Ariane 6 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Two European navigation satellites are planned to be launched in the first quarter of 2022 using the Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket, instead of the European Ariane 6, a space industry source told Sputnik.

In September 2017, a contract was signed for the launch of four Galileo satellites in 2020-2021 using Ariane 6 rockets. The contract stipulated that Soyuz carriers were just a backup. However, since the first Ariane 6 launch was postponed until the second quarter of 2022, another Galileo launch was switched to the Soyuz rocket. It is currently planned for September of this year.

"The second launch of two Galileo satellites from the Guiana space center [the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana] has now also been switched from Ariane 6 to Soyuz-ST and is planned, preliminarily, for March 2022," a space industry source told Sputnik.

Earlier, a space industry source told Sputnik that in September of this year, a Soyuz rocket is expected to blast off from Kourou with two European Galileo navigation satellites. In November and December of 2021 two Soyuz-ST launches from French Guiana are planned, both carrying OneWeb communications satellites.

