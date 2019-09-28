Another group of belugas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East were loaded onto a research vessel that will transfer the mammals to the place for release in the Sakhalin Gulf of the Sea of Okhotsk, Oganes Targulyan, a leading expert in Greenpeace Russia, told Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Another group of belugas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East were loaded onto a research vessel that will transfer the mammals to the place for release in the Sakhalin Gulf of the Sea of Okhotsk, Oganes Targulyan, a leading expert in Greenpeace Russia, told Sputnik.

The first group of marine mammals, comprising two orcas and six belugas, was released on June 27. Two more groups with three orcas each were then released on July 16 and August 6. Six belugas and the remaining two orcas were set free on August 27. Once the newest group of mammals is released, 61 belugas will remain in the whale jail.

"All loading work has ended, a pontoon was moored to the whale jail, the ship will depart soon," Targulyan said, adding that Greenpeace experts monitored loading process from the shore.

Transportation of the next group of animals was supposed to start on September 12, but was postponed due to floods in the Amur Region.

Earlier in September, the head of Russia's Environment Ministry, Dmitry Kobylkin, told Sputnik that the remaining beluga whales would be released before the beginning of winter.

The so-called whale jail in Srednyaya Bay made headlines in fall 2018 after Greenpeace reported that the company that captured the rare whales was preparing to sell 13 orcas � which are on the Red List of Threatened Species � to China, while 15 orcas had already been sold to China. A probe was then launched into the illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse.