Another Hospital In China's Hubei To Be Redesigned For Coronavirus Treatment - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

Another Hospital in China's Hubei to Be Redesigned for Coronavirus Treatment - Authorities

A hospital in Xishui County in China's eastern Hubei province will be reorganized into a novel coronavirus treatment center that can accommodate 200 patients, the provincial government said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A hospital in Xishui County in China's eastern Hubei province will be reorganized into a novel coronavirus treatment center that can accommodate 200 patients, the provincial government said on Thursday.

It is planned to restructure the maternity hospital within seven days into a temporary medical center for treating the virus. The work began on Tuesday with the involvement of more than 100 people, the government wrote on the Weibo blogging website.

According to the latest official data, more than 2,600 coronavirus cases were recorded in Hubei's Huanggang district, of which about 300 were in Xishui County.

When the provincial authorities realized in late January that the spread of the virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was rapidly spreading and becoming an emergency, many hospitals were reorganized into specialized treatment centers. Two additional hospitals, Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, were built in record time. They can accommodate 2,500 patients in total.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. The virus so far has infected more than 60,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,350 people.

