Another Investigation Into Actions of Former Kazakh Security Committee Chief Starts

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The investigation into actions aimed at seizure of power has been started in the case of Karim Masimov, the former chief of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, who is accused of state treason, the committee's press office said on Thursday.

The investigation in relation to possible treason is ongoing, the committee mentioned.

"As part of this case, additional pre-trial investigations have been launched on the facts of actions aimed at the forcible seizure of power and abuse of power," the committee said in a statement.

Moreover, the press office said that two former deputy chairmen of the committee, Marat Osipov and Daulet Ergozhin, have been detained on suspicion of treason.