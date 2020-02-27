Another Iranian Lawmaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Mujtaba Zulnur, the head of the Iranian parliament's security and foreign policy committee, said on Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Mujtaba Zulnur, the head of the Iranian parliament's security and foreign policy committee, said on Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Zulnur is a parliamentary member from the Qom province, which has so far featured the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

"Yes, I tested positive for the coronavirus. There is no need to worry, I am put under quarantine. God grant, our people will overcome the coronavirus," Zulnur said in video footage published on the Telegram channel of state tv network IRIB.

Earlier this week, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the health minister said that Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi was confirmed to have been infected. In addition, another lawmaker, Mahmoud Sadeghi also said that he had contracted the disease.

Iranian health authorities have so far reported 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 22 fatalities. Meanwhile, over 82,000 people worldwide have contracted the disease, of whom 2,800 have died and more than 32,000 have recovered.