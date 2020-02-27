UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Iranian Lawmaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Another Iranian Lawmaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Mujtaba Zulnur, the head of the Iranian parliament's security and foreign policy committee, said on Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Mujtaba Zulnur, the head of the Iranian parliament's security and foreign policy committee, said on Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Zulnur is a parliamentary member from the Qom province, which has so far featured the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

"Yes, I tested positive for the coronavirus. There is no need to worry, I am put under quarantine. God grant, our people will overcome the coronavirus," Zulnur said in video footage published on the Telegram channel of state tv network IRIB.

Earlier this week, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the health minister said that Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi was confirmed to have been infected. In addition, another lawmaker, Mahmoud Sadeghi also said that he had contracted the disease.

Iranian health authorities have so far reported 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 22 fatalities. Meanwhile, over 82,000 people worldwide have contracted the disease, of whom 2,800 have died and more than 32,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Parliament Died Qom God TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt gives cheques for start-ups

52 seconds ago

Head coach Iqbal Imam confident of winning against ..

53 seconds ago

Faisalabad Development Authority plants 92,000 sap ..

55 seconds ago

NAB terms news item fabricated, concocted and cont ..

56 seconds ago

UAE Space Agency unites industry leaders in GSIA s ..

29 minutes ago

Estonia Will Not Declare State of Emergency After ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.