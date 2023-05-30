UrduPoint.com

Another Japanese Court Rules Same-Sex Marriage Ban Violates Constitution - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Another Japanese Court Rules Same-Sex Marriage Ban Violates Constitution - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Another Japanese court has ruled that the government's refusal to recognize same-sex marriages is unconstitutional because it allegedly violates the guarantee of equality enshrined in the country's basic law, media reported on Tuesday.

The ruling was the second such verdict in five similar lawsuits filed in the country's district courts, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported. The Sapporo District Court issued a similar ruling in March 2021, the report said.

Meanwhile, a district court in the city of Nagoya has rejected a lawsuit filed by a male couple who demanded that Japan pay them 1 million Yen ($7,100) each as compensation for the current legal system that prevents them from getting married, the news agency added.

District courts in Osaka and Tokyo ruled in June and November 2022, respectively, that the ban on same-sex marriage was constitutional, but the Tokyo court noted that the absence of a legal system recognizing same-sex marriage was in a "state of unconstitutionality," according to the report.

In February, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly stepped up efforts to address growing criticism of his government's stance on sexual minorities by appointing a female politician to a new position in charge of promoting the rights of the LGBT community. The prime minister also apologized for discriminatory remarks against sexual minorities made by his former aide, Arai Masayoshi, earlier that month.

Japan is the only Group of Seven country that does not recognize same-sex marriage. Representatives of the LGBT community argue that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage violates their constitutional rights.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Marriage Married Nagoya Sapporo Osaka Tokyo Male Japan February March June November Media From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

5 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

21 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violatio ..

Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violation

32 minutes ago
 World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

1 hour ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

2 hours ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.