Another Kazakh Party Nominates Incumbent President to Run in Snap Election

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The People's Party of Kazakhstan, one of the country's three parties represented in parliament, nominated incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate in the upcoming early presidential election, party chairman Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said on Thursday.

"I am making a proposal: despite the fact that, according to the constitution, the head of state is not a member of any party, our party not only supports incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev but is also nominating him for the early election," Yertysbayev said at a party congress.

The delegates participating in the congress voted in favor of this proposal.

The party believes that a powerful coalition of all three parliamentary parties is needed in support of Tokayev, Yertysbayev said, adding that the coalition could also include non-governmental organizations, various republican associations, and civil activists.

The snap election is scheduled for November 20.