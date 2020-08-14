UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Leader Of Thai Student Opposition Group Detained By Police Amid Anti-Gov't Protest

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Another Leader of Thai Student Opposition Group Detained by Police Amid Anti-Gov't Protest

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Thai police have detained the third leader of the Liberation Youth student opposition movement, Parit Chivarak, a week after the detention of two other leaders of the group, according to a video posted on Friday to Chivarak's Facebook page by his associates.

In the footage, a policeman wearing civilian clothes asks Chivarak, who was heading for the next rally of the student opposition, to get out of the car, reads him the text of a court order on his detention and, together with other police officers in civilian clothes, put Chivarak into an unmarked police vehicle.

The activist was detained over the same charges as the two other leaders ” subversion and incitement to riot, organizing a gathering of more than 10 people with the aim of disrupting the peace and tranquility of the population, holding an event with the risk of mass infection with the coronavirus, illegal occupation of a section of public space and the use of sound broadcasting equipment without appropriate permits, among others.

The charges are concern a mass rally of students held in Bangkok on July 18, which was attended by more than a thousand people, with demonstrators demanding the government's resignation. The demands also included the dissolution of parliament, an end to harassment of government critics, and amendments to the military-written constitution followed by new elections.

On Friday evening, a student rally is being held at the stadium on the Chulalongkorn University's campus in Bangkok under the same slogans as the demonstration on July 18. On Sunday, the movement is planning a mass rally in the center of Bangkok, at the Democracy Monument.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Democracy Facebook Student Vehicle Car Same Bangkok July Sunday Event Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

30 minutes ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

2 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Russia Plans to Complete Program to Recultivate Po ..

15 minutes ago

US Sends High-Level Team to Vienna Arms Talks, Exp ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.