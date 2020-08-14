BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Thai police have detained the third leader of the Liberation Youth student opposition movement, Parit Chivarak, a week after the detention of two other leaders of the group, according to a video posted on Friday to Chivarak's Facebook page by his associates.

In the footage, a policeman wearing civilian clothes asks Chivarak, who was heading for the next rally of the student opposition, to get out of the car, reads him the text of a court order on his detention and, together with other police officers in civilian clothes, put Chivarak into an unmarked police vehicle.

The activist was detained over the same charges as the two other leaders ” subversion and incitement to riot, organizing a gathering of more than 10 people with the aim of disrupting the peace and tranquility of the population, holding an event with the risk of mass infection with the coronavirus, illegal occupation of a section of public space and the use of sound broadcasting equipment without appropriate permits, among others.

The charges are concern a mass rally of students held in Bangkok on July 18, which was attended by more than a thousand people, with demonstrators demanding the government's resignation. The demands also included the dissolution of parliament, an end to harassment of government critics, and amendments to the military-written constitution followed by new elections.

On Friday evening, a student rally is being held at the stadium on the Chulalongkorn University's campus in Bangkok under the same slogans as the demonstration on July 18. On Sunday, the movement is planning a mass rally in the center of Bangkok, at the Democracy Monument.