UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Rattles Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Another Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Rattles Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Another 5.2-magitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday shortly after the region was hit by a strong earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, tremors were recorded at 04:13 p.m. local time (07:13 GMT), with the epicenter located at the depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

There were no tsunami warnings.

The tremors were felt with the strength of up to 4 points in the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi.

On Saturday night, Fukushima was struck by a strong 7.1-magitude earthquake that left over 140 people injured. Tremors were felt as far as Tokyo. There have been no reports on victims so far.

In 2011, the area suffered a devastating earthquake and tsunami that led to a nuclear disaster.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Japan Sunday P

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

2 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.