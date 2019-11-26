UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Manslaughter In Deadly Truck Case - Essex Police

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:00 AM

Another Man Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter in Deadly Truck Case - Essex Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) British police have detained yet another suspect in the case involving the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals, whose frozen bodies were found in a truck in southeast England, the law enforcement of the county of Essex said in a statement.

"A 36-year-old man from Purfleet was arrested this morning, Monday 25 November, at a property in Dalston, east London, on suspicion of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, in connection with our enquiry in to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer found in Grays on 23 October," Essex police said on its official Twitter account.

According to the statement, the suspect remains in custody, for questioning.

Earlier on Monday, a court official told Sputnik that the next hearing in the deadly truck case would be held on December 13 at the Central Criminal Court in London.

At the start of November, Essex police said that all of the 39 frozen bodies found in a refrigerated trailer in an industrial park in Grays, Essex on October 23 belonged to Vietnamese nationals - 31 men and 8 women with their ages ranging from 15-44. The truck had arrived in the United Kingdom from Belgium.

Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, a man from Northern Ireland, who has been charged with manslaughter.

Robinson pleaded guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration on Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Twitter Driver Traffic London Man Ireland United Kingdom Belgium October November December Criminals Women All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

3 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

4 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

4 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

4 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.