Another Man Detained In Moscow Riots Case - Russian Investigators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:08 PM
Another man, Alexander Mylnikov, has been detained in a criminal case on the riots in Moscow on July 27, Russia's Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Tuesday
"The Investigative Committee detained Alexander Mylnikov, whose whereabouts were being established, during the investigation of the criminal case on the riots and the use of violence against representatives of authority," the committee said.