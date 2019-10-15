Another Man Detained in Moscow Riots Case - Russian Investigators

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Another man , Alexander Mylnikov, has been detained in a criminal case on the riots in Moscow on July 27, Russia 's Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Investigative Committee detained Alexander Mylnikov, whose whereabouts were being established, during the investigation of the criminal case on the riots and the use of violence against representatives of authority," the committee said.