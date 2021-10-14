UrduPoint.com

Another Migrant Found Dead On Poland-Belarus Border: Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:36 PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Polish police said Thursday that another migrant had been found dead on the border with Belarus, bringing the number of people who have died along the European Union's eastern border in recent months to seven.

The man's body was found "in a field by a helicopter team patrolling an area on the Belarus border that has been placed under a statement of emergency," police said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the local police, Tomasz Krupa, said the migrant was a 24-year-old Syrian.

"According to our preliminary information, the person had stayed in Belarus, as indicated by papers found on the body -- a Belarus visa dated from mid-September," he was quoted as saying by the daily newspaper, Gazeta Wyborcza.

According to Polish, Lithuanian and Belarusian authorities, seven people have now died on the border since an unprecedented influx of migrants into the region began in the summer.

Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross from Belarus into European Union members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent weeks.

Brussels accuses Belarus of deliberately orchestrating the influx in retaliation against EU sanctions over the Moscow-backed regime's crackdown on dissent.

NGOs have criticised Warsaw for imposing a state of emergency at the border, preventing humanitarian organisations from helping the migrants and banning access to all non-residents, including journalists.

Activists also accuse Poland of pursuing a highly controversial policy of push-backs, making it impossible for migrants to apply for asylum and forcing them to return to Belarus.

Poland is planning to build a wall -- at an estimated cost of 353 million Euros ($407 million) -- to stop migrants crossing the border.

