MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Russian air defense systems have intercepted another missile in the Rostov Region on Friday, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris fell on the city damaging buildings and injuring civilians.

"The second missile was hit by air defense systems. This time in the Azov region. Consequences are being specified," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.