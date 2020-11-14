Another Opposition Rally Underway in Tbilisi in Front of Georgian Parliament Building

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Leaders of the opposition parties and their supporters have gathered in front of the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi on Saturday to protest the results of the October 31 elections, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the ruling Georgian Dream party won the election with 48.22 percent of the vote. Opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates and claim that the CEC had falsified the results. The protesters demand a repeat election and the resignation of CEC head Tamar Zhvania. Meanwhile, the second round of elections, scheduled for November 21, will be held in 17 Constituencies.

Representatives of various opposition parties and non-governmental organizations have gathered in front of the parliament building, and politicians call on protesters to "fight to the end," the correspondent reported.

Meanwhile, the movement on Rustevali Avenue, where the parliament is located, is blocked.

Zaal Udumashvili, a member of the United National Movement, Georgia's biggest opposition party, addressed the crowd and said that demands remain the same ” resignation of Zhvania, new elections and release of political prisoners.

The Georgian government and the opposition have held two meetings to resolve all issues in the presence of the EU and the US diplomats but did not achieve any significant progress. The sides have agreed to hold another meeting.

Meanwhile, Udumashvili said at the Saturday rally that street demonstrations would continue despite negotiations between the government and the opposition.