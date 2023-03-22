Another Outbreak of African Swine Fever Registered in Russia - Local Authorities

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A hotbed of African swine fever was detected in Minusinsk, a Siberian town in the south of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the city administration said on Wednesday.

"An outbreak of African swine fever was detected in Minusinsk. ... An operation team was created. Veterinary experts and administration officials start going door-to-door in order to determine the number of pigs owned by households," the administration said in a statement.

The radius of the endangered area is being determined, the statement said, adding that all the pigs within the quarantine zone will be taken from their owners and destroyed in a humane way.

The owners will receive compensation.

On Thursday, the head of the regional board of Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance reported a die-off of pigs in his private household in a village near Minusinsk. Tests showed that the animals died of African swine fever. The emergency situation regime was introduced in Minusinsk and the localities nearby.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease, with high mortality rates in domestic pigs. It is not dangerous to humans. In 2022, 141 outbreaks of the disease were registered in Russia, with 68 of them in domestic pigs.