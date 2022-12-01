Another Parcel, Probably With Explosives, Found at US Embassy in Madrid - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Another parcel, presumably with explosives, was found at the US Embassy in Madrid, the building was cordoned off, Spanish broadcaster Sexta reported, citing the police.

According to Sexta, the envelope found at the US embassy is "similar" to parcels that were previously found in the country. Bomb disposal unit Tedax and other police units are working at the scene.

Previously, parcels with explosives were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, arms company Instalaza, the Spanish Defense Ministry and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase. On Thursday, it also became known that on November 24, the Spanish police had intercepted an envelope, presumably with a "pyrotechnic substance", which was addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Russian Embassy in Spain earlier condemned any threats and terrorist acts.