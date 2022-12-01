UrduPoint.com

Another Parcel, Probably With Explosives, Found At US Embassy In Madrid - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Another Parcel, Probably With Explosives, Found at US Embassy in Madrid - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Another parcel, presumably with explosives, was found at the US Embassy in Madrid, the building was cordoned off, Spanish broadcaster Sexta reported, citing the police.

According to Sexta, the envelope found at the US embassy is "similar" to parcels that were previously found in the country. Bomb disposal unit Tedax and other police units are working at the scene.

Previously, parcels with explosives were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, arms company Instalaza, the Spanish Defense Ministry and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase. On Thursday, it also became known that on November 24, the Spanish police had intercepted an envelope, presumably with a "pyrotechnic substance", which was addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Russian Embassy in Spain earlier condemned any threats and terrorist acts.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Police Russia Company Madrid Spain November

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

2 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

2 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.