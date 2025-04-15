Another phase of the urban greenery inventory project launched on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Another phase of the “Registration and Numbering of Trees in Baku City” project—launched in 2022 at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva—has officially begun.
On April 13, tree registration activities took place in a newly opened park in Baku’s Narimanov district, where Leyla Aliyeva personally participated in the process and tagged several trees. As part of the event, 50 olive trees were also planted in the park.
The project is jointly implemented by the IDEA Public Union, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, local executive authorities, and municipalities. It aims to ensure the sustainable protection of green spaces, prevent unlawful interference, create an accurate and accessible registry system, and strengthen public oversight.
As part of the initiative, a digital platform called the “Urban Greenery Register” has already been created. To date, nearly 25,000 trees have been inventoried in Baku’s Sabail district.
In the coming months, the registration process will be expanded citywide, with identification tags to be attached to each tree.
During the pilot phase, 2,352 trees in Ataturk Park and landscaped courtyards of the Narimanov district were tagged and registered with individual inventory numbers.
To promote transparency and public access, the portal www.agac.az has been launched in trial mode. The platform is integrated into the “Digital Ecology” information system established under Presidential Decree No. 282, dated January 10, 2025.
The registration process covers all green zones within Baku’s administrative boundaries—including parks, roadsides, and residential courtyards. Dedicated teams attach durable numbered labels to tree trunks. Each label includes a QR code linking to the tree’s online profile in the electronic database. The tagging method is designed to be completely harmless to the trees. Project partners call on the public to support the protection and expansion of green spaces and to come together in building a greener future for the environment.
