Another Plane Ready to Return Iraqi Migrants From Belarus if Number Exceeds 430 - Dipolmat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Iraqi authorities have prepared another plane to transport citizens from Minsk, if the number of applicants surpasses 430, Iraq's Consul in Russia Majid al-Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, al-Kilani stated that the first plane, which will take around 400 Iraqi citizens from Belarus, will take off from Minsk on Thursday. The consul have also stressed that the return flights will be free for the migrants.

The consul also said that 410 passengers of the return flight have arrived at the Minsk airport.