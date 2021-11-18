UrduPoint.com

Another Plane Ready To Return Iraqi Migrants From Belarus If Number Exceeds 430 - Dipolmat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

Another Plane Ready to Return Iraqi Migrants From Belarus if Number Exceeds 430 - Dipolmat

The Iraqi authorities have prepared another plane to transport citizens from Minsk, if the number of applicants surpasses 430, Iraq's Consul in Russia Majid al-Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Iraqi authorities have prepared another plane to transport citizens from Minsk, if the number of applicants surpasses 430, Iraq's Consul in Russia Majid al-Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have prepared another aircraft to transport citizens if their number exceeds 430," al-Kilani

On Wednesday, al-Kilani stated that the first plane, which will take around 400 Iraqi citizens from Belarus, will take off from Minsk on Thursday. The consul have also stressed that the return flights will be free for the migrants.

The consul also said that 410 passengers of the return flight have arrived at the Minsk airport.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Minsk Belarus From Airport

Recent Stories

Preity Zinta, Gene welcome twins via surrogacy

Preity Zinta, Gene welcome twins via surrogacy

3 minutes ago
 G7 calls for Belarus to end migrant crisis immedia ..

G7 calls for Belarus to end migrant crisis immediately

3 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over resistance during dacoity

Man shot dead over resistance during dacoity

3 minutes ago
 17 more tested positive for coronavirus

17 more tested positive for coronavirus

4 minutes ago
 Lawyers stage sit-in in IIOJK, demanding return of ..

Lawyers stage sit-in in IIOJK, demanding return of martyrs' bodies

4 minutes ago
 Minsk Hopes to Sign with EU Similar to Erdogan's M ..

Minsk Hopes to Sign with EU Similar to Erdogan's Migrant Deal - German Politicia ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.