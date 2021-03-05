UrduPoint.com
Another Powerful Earthquake Occurs Off Coast Of New Zealand - USGS

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Another powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit off coast of New Zealand, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 17:41 GMT. The epicenter was located 998 kilometers from the city of Whangarei at a depth of 55.

6 kilometers.

Earlier in the day, at 13:27 GMT, magnitude 7.3 earthquake was registered in the region.

Yet another magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred off coast of Vanuatu at 16:53 GMT.

More Stories From World

