Another Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Take Place in 2021 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, before the end of this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We agreed, yes, we will announce this date in a timely manner ... (the meeting will take place) until the New Year (holodays), yes, before the end of the year," Peskov told reporters.