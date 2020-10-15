Another Republican Member of US Congress Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Republican Congressman Bill Huizinga on Wednesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and has chosen to go into self-isolation.

"Earlier today, I was expected to appear with the Vice President," Huizinga said. "While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19."

At least 19 members of Congress have now tested positive for COVID-19, including 15 Republicans and 4 Democrats, according to data posted on govtrack.com as of Wednesday.

Huizinga said he was awaiting the results of a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and was self isolating until he had confirmed the results.

Including Huizinga, so far 75 representatives and senators have self-quarantined or have taken other action, or no action, after coming in contact with someone with COVID-19 or testing positive for COVID-19 themselves, some of them multiple times, according to govtrack,com.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, recently tested positive for the coronavirus as well. The Republican Party, overall, has had a less cautious attitude towards the pandemic than their Democratic rivals including in terms of social distancing and mask wearing.