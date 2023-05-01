UrduPoint.com

Another Roadside Bomb Found After Attempt On Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 11:34 PM

A second bomb was found by the side of a road that Bulgaria's chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev was to take on the way to Turkey before a blast hit his car earlier on Monday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) A second bomb was found by the side of a road that Bulgaria's chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev was to take on the way to Turkey before a blast hit his car earlier on Monday, media reported.

Geshev was on the way to the capital of Sofia together with his wife and daughters when a bomb went off at a bend on the road, piercing his car with shrapnel. No one died.

The second bomb was discovered on the road that the motorcade was expected to take after a trip to Sofia, the Bulgarian National Television reported, citing sources involved in the investigation.

Geshev's deputy Borislav Sarafov labeled the bombing as an act of terrorism. He told reporters that it was meant to assassinate the prosecutor, rather than to intimidate him. Geshev is at a secure location, Sarafov said.

