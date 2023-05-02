UrduPoint.com

Another Roadside Bomb Found After Attempt On Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Another Roadside Bomb Found After Attempt on Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) A second bomb was found by the side of a road that Bulgaria's chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev was to take on the way to Turkey before a blast hit his car earlier on Monday, media reported.

Geshev was on the way to the capital of Sofia together with his wife and daughters when a bomb went off at a bend on the road, piercing his car with shrapnel. No one died.

The second bomb was discovered on the road that the motorcade was expected to take after a trip to Sofia, the Bulgarian National Television reported, citing sources involved in the investigation.

Geshev's deputy Borislav Sarafov labeled the bombing as an act of terrorism. He told reporters that it was meant to assassinate the prosecutor, rather than to intimidate him. Geshev is at a secure location, Sarafov said.

Related Topics

Turkey Road Car Died Wife Sofia Bend Bulgaria Media TV

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

24 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

24 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

24 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

24 minutes ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

24 minutes ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.